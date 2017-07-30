Newsvine

What Scale Should we Live At?

By Kai
Sun Jul 30, 2017 8:48 AM
By nature of our existence, we're built for a specific scale. We don't perceive the spaces between atomic particles, so perceive large loosely-associated clouds of particles as solid objects. Things move to slow or fast, we can't see it. We live for a short time, and don't concern ourselves with matters occurring on timescales much longer than the lifespan of our children. This drops us in a great tempestuous sea of life at this scale, giving gravity is and importance perhaps beyond what is merited - apply more time, and much of what seems so important today doesn't matter at all. So, what time scale >should< we live at? Multiple scales at once? Different scales for different moments? The biggest scale we can, where all noise disappears?

