For folks not following this, Khadr is a Canadian who was apprehended in Afghanistan as a 16 year old (and taken to Guantanamo) after allegedly killing one US soldier and injuring another in a grenade attack on behalf of AQ. The Canadian government recently awarded him $10.5 million in compensation for his time in Guantanamo (where he also confessed). Families of those men have lawsuits against Khardr.

http://www.cbc.ca/beta/news/opinion/veterans-khadr-settlement-1.4206063