To be a better person, don't be harmless.

If you're harmless, you're not virtuous. You're just harmless.

You're like a rabbit; it can't do anything but get eaten. It's not virtuous.

If you're a monster, and you don't act monstrously, then you're virtuous.

But you also have to be a monster.

The hero has to be a monster. A controlled monster.

Incorporate the part of yourself that is monstrous, develop it, and own it.

- Jordan Peterson