Since: Jun 2014

Farm - Free to the right home

By Kai
Sat Apr 8, 2017 7:41 AM
Seriously. Old farmer in Ontario is giving his farm away free to the right applicant. If anyone is interested in farming and the real life, and willing to work hard.

http://www.cbc.ca/beta/news/canada/ottawa/free-farm-kijiji-smiths-falls-1.4060659

