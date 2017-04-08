Farm - Free to the right home

Seriously. Old farmer in Ontario is giving his farm away free to the right applicant. If anyone is interested in farming and the real life, and willing to work hard.
http://www.cbc.ca/beta/news/canada/ottawa/free-farm-kijiji-smiths-falls-1.4060659
