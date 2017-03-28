Newsvine

On Sheep, Wolves and Sheepdogs

Tue Mar 28, 2017
    If you have no capacity for violence then you are a healthy productive citizen: a sheep. If you have a capacity for violence and no empathy for your fellow citizens, then you have defined an aggressive sociopath--a wolf. But what if you have a capacity for violence, and a deep love for your fellow citizens? Then you are a sheepdog, a warrior, someone who is walking the hero’s path. Someone who can walk into the heart of darkness, into the universal human phobia, and walk out unscathed.

    https://www.killology.com/sheep-wolves-and-sheepdogs

