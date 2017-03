Ran across this quote, thought it opened up some interesting topic for discussion:

Soldiers are like everyone else in the sense that we want to know we are doing the right thing. This affirmation comes from our own sense of justice, but also the knowledge that our government and people back home support whatever mission we are on. There's a comfort that comes with this, but in its absence, a soldier's only guide is his own conviction. That's what scares people the most.

- Dillon Hillier