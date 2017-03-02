Americans Set to Lose Visa-free Travel to Europe

Vote in Brussels today escalated the visa war. The EU Comission now has two months to reintroduce visa requirements for Americans.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/travel/news/us-nationals-to-be-forced-to-apply-to-visas-eu-reciprocity/
Vote in Brussels today escalated the visa war. The EU Comission now has two months to reintroduce visa requirements for Americans.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/travel/news/us-nationals-to-be-forced-to-apply-to-visas-eu-reciprocity/
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment