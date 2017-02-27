Are most of us populists?

Cas Mudde proposed that populism is a sort of ideological veneer that is applied to deeper ideologies; populism is a framework setting a "pure people" against "corrupt elites". Thus, nationalist populists, socialist populists (though to my ears that sounds a bit redundant) and so on.

A side effect of populism is the rejection of other ideas - if you're not with the populist, you're with the corrupt elite. Because populism is a moral ideology and populists are the vox populi, so anyonenwith a differing view is speaking for the corrupt elites.

In this light, are we witnessing a battle between conflicting populists? On the one hand, Trump's over populist movement, where he portrays himself as a populist. And on the other hand, populist Clinton supporters who portray themselves as populists although Clinton herself does not?