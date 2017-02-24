Newsvine

Russia, The Election, and Trump

By Kai
Fri Feb 24, 2017 7:49 AM
Heading into the final stretches of the election, news broke of an alleged Russian campaign to influence the American election in favour of Trump. We were even offered partially declassified IC reports attesting to this. However, the reports were still partially classified, and so we were told the hard evidence to support the allegations was left out.

Since that time, the administration has changed. A new president is in power, and has the authority to declassify classified material.

Should Trump declassify any evidence that exists with respect to the allegations, and put this to bed?

