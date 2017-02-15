L'Affaire Theo

Riots against police in France. From the article:

The actors are new, but the roles are familiar. On the one hand is Théo, a tall young black man, born in France. Facing him is a squad of French police, all white.

Théo, a community worker with an unblemished police record, made the mistake on Feb. 2 of intervening to try to calm a dispute between a friend and a police constable. He was arrested and beaten and then anally raped with a police truncheon.

The wounds to his rectum were so serious that Théo, 22, was rushed to hospital for an emergency operation. He's still in hospital.

News of the incident set off violent clashes between protesters and police in Aulnay-sous-Bois. They've taken place almost every night since — with cars burnt, stores smashed by balaclava-wearing "casseurs" or anarchists, dozens arrested in several suburbs — all despite a call for calm from Théo himself, lying in his hospital bed.

Thanks to police videos, the authorities couldn't sweep the affair under a rug. A policeman was arrested and offered as his defence that the rape was "accidental." His truncheon somehow slipped into Théo's rectum. Three other policemen are being investigated for using excessive force.

With France's presidential election just 2½ months away, the "affaire Théo" has become a political football.

-The far-right leader, Marine Le Pen, backs the police unconditionally.

-The centre-right leader François Fillon blames the government.

-The socialist government calls for calm.

http://www.cbc.ca/beta/news/world/murray-france-affair-theo-1.3982365