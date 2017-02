We hear a repeated refrain, about how the current administration is:

1) illegitimate;

2) illegal; and/or

3) treasonous.

And that this has been known since before the election, or following the election but before the inauguration.

If the current administration is >any< of these things, how did the exiting Obama administration actually turn power over to them? How could they fail so horribly in their duties to safeguard the American people? Someone must be held responsible!