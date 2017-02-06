The Battle of Boz Qandahari

From USCENTCOM.

What followed was a night-long battle for survival for the men of ODA 0224, as 10 SF operators, 2 American support elements, and a small partner force of Afghan soldiers fought off wave after wave of fortified and determined Taliban insurgents while trying to escape a village that had suddenly become an angry hornet’s nest.he night’s brutal fighting resulted in approximately a third of the 59-man force suffering casualties, including two Green Berets killed in action. Yet, despite pain and loss, the men of ODA 0224 rose to the occasion and showed a level of heroism that was nothing short of extraordinary.