Newsvine

Kai

About Let us not talk falsely now, the hour is getting late. Articles: 106 Seeds: 1605 Comments: 14256 Since: Jun 2014

Should violent protesters be considered terrorists?

Current Status: Published (4)
By Kai
Mon Feb 6, 2017 5:15 AM
Discuss:

Should violent protesters be considered terrorists? From the NIJ:

Title 22 of the U.S. Code, Section 2656f(d) defines terrorism as “premeditated, politically motivated violence perpetrated against noncombatant targets by subnational groups or clandestine agents, usually intended to influence an audience.” [1]

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) defines terrorism as “the unlawful use of force or violence against persons or property to intimidate or coerce a government, the civilian population, or any segment thereof, in furtherance of political or social objectives.”

Both definitions of terrorism share a common theme: the use of force intended to influence or instigate a course of action that furthers a political or social goal. In most cases, NIJ researchers adopt the FBI definition, which stresses methods over motivations and is generally accepted by law enforcement communities.

https://www.nij.gov/topics/crime/terrorism/Pages/welcome.aspx

The violent protests are certainly having consequences of cancelling events, influencing attendance at events, and making people think thrice about expressing their political beliefs.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor