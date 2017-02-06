Monday morning musings. Consider those jurisdictions that have duty to retreat rather than stand your ground laws. Say you're out at an event (concert, show, talk, etc) and while at the venue protesters have arrived, and the protest has turned violent. Trying to leave the event, you're threatened by members of the protest. Does duty to retreat apply? The protest has made the surrounding environment hazardous or at least threatening. Is complying with duty to retreat putting yourself at more risk? Would CQC, even if you struck first against those threatening you, be considered part of a duty to retreat if it was used to break out of the situation so you could retreat?