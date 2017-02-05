Special Snowflakes

Been thinking on the symbolism of this name. I think I'm coming around to the idea that it's suitable and serves as a warning.

Alone, individuals are delicate, easily dismissed, and may feel themselves to be more unique than they truly are. In small numbers they can be a mild irritation, but not a problem in going about your daily activities. Turn up the heat, and they quickly disappear. In large numbers, they can be destructive and overwhelming, bring entire cities and states to their knees and they can overwhelm all the mitigative measures deployed to protect against them.