Newsvine

Kai

About Let us not talk falsely now, the hour is getting late. Articles: 99 Seeds: 1605 Comments: 14132 Since: Jun 2014

Video from the Yemen Raid

Current Status: Published (4)
By Kai
Fri Feb 3, 2017 9:58 AM
Discuss:

USCENTCOM has released clips of video retrieved during the Jan. 29 raid.

 

http://www.centcom.mil/MEDIA/PRESS-RELEASES/Press-Release-View/Article/1070450/us-central-command-releases-video-retrieved-during-weekend-raid-in-yemen

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor