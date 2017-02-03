Video from the Yemen Raid

USCENTCOM has released clips of video retrieved during the Jan. 29 raid.
http://www.centcom.mil/MEDIA/PRESS-RELEASES/Press-Release-View/Article/1070450/us-central-command-releases-video-retrieved-during-weekend-raid-in-yemen
USCENTCOM has released clips of video retrieved during the Jan. 29 raid.
http://www.centcom.mil/MEDIA/PRESS-RELEASES/Press-Release-View/Article/1070450/us-central-command-releases-video-retrieved-during-weekend-raid-in-yemen
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment