Kai

About Let us not talk falsely now, the hour is getting late. Articles: 99 Seeds: 1605 Comments: 14132 Since: Jun 2014

USSA

Current Status: Published (4)
By Kai
Fri Feb 3, 2017 8:50 AM
i had to laugh at this slip of the tongue, it gives new meaning to USSA: United States of Saudi Arabia

https://theintercept.com/2017/02/02/press-secretary-sean-spicer-falsely-accuses-iran-of-attacking-u-s-navy-vessel-an-act-of-war/

