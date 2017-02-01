Newsvine

Quebec City Mosque Shooting - Video

By Kai
Wed Feb 1, 2017 8:30 AM
The mosque in Quebec City that was subject to a mass shooting recently has released video footage of the scene (caution: no bodies at the scene, but other signs of violence such as blood stains and bullet holes) so that "all can know what happened."

 

You should be able to see the video here: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1161455187305061&id=194954823955107&refsrc=http%3A%2F%2Fcdn.ampproject.org%2Fv%2Fs%2Fwww.mtlblog.com%2F2017%2F02%2Fvideo-showing-inside-the-quebec-mosque-where-the-terrorist-attack-happened%2Famp%2F&_rdr

