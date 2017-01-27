Media and Fact Checking Trump

Opinion piece from Canada. Interesting read.

http://www.cbc.ca/beta/news/opinion/pedantic-fact-checking-1.3953796

From the article:

There is tremendous value in journalists fact-checking the statements of politicians, of course, but we are a long way from the halcyon days of the early-2000s, when pioneering websites like factcheck.org provided in-depth looks at substantial matters of policy — even drawing praise from Dick Cheney during the 2004 vice presidential debates. Nowadays, fact-checking has devolved into a way for journalists to score cheap points against America's 45th president by poring over every line of statements coming out of Trump Tower and the White House. Back in October, NBC News' fact-checker crowed "Nope!" at Trump's accusation that Hillary Clinton "acid-washed" her email server, noting that Clinton had not actually used a "corrosive chemical" in deleting her emails. When Trump called actress Meryl Streep "overrated" following her speech at the Golden Globes, the Associated Press was quick to fact-check this by noting that Streep is, in fact, highly rated. The fact-checking of Daniel Dale at the Toronto Star also spins into the realm of incredulity. When Trump accused Clinton of destroying her iPhones with a hammer, Dale tut-tutted this as a lie – Clinton's team had in fact destroyed her Blackberries with a hammer. When Trump lamented Chicago's "record-setting" murder rate, citing the more-than 4,300 killed or wounded by gunfire in 2016, Dale was quick to point out that the murder "rate" was actually not a record.

While technically correct, these fact-checks take Trump's opinions, rhetorical flourishes and metaphors as literal and ignore the obvious points being made. This approach does the media no favours; it is akin to the self-satisfied undergrad waiting on tenterhooks to smugly correct his professor over the slightest inaccuracy. In an age when distrust of the media runs high, it does not serve journalists well to be "that guy."