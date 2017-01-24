Jack of All Trades, Master of One

A human being should be able to change a diaper, plan an invasion, butcher a hog, conn a ship, design a building, write a sonnet, balance accounts, build a wall, set a bone, comfort the dying, take orders, give orders, cooperate, act alone, solve equations, analyze a new problem, pitch manure, program a computer, cook a tasty meal, fight efficiently, die gallantly. Specialization is for insects.

- Robert A. Heinlein

And the title quote is grinning Benjamin Franklin. Musing today about what it means to be a competent human (not only a competent person in that training + experience sense), and how the past visions of what it meant to be a woman, man, and human played a role in society, and whether our modern sensibilities have cost us something we should try to regain. I'm not thinking of going back to old visions and stereotypes, but rather whether there was something else gained from them that we should seek to capture today. Code of honour/bishops/chivalry type of thing, perhaps.