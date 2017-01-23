The Paradox of Progress

The National Intelligence Community has released a new Global Trends report. From the release announcement:

The report examines how trends will converge at an unprecedented pace to make governing and cooperation harder and to change the nature of power—fundamentally altering the global landscape. Economic, technological and security trends, especially, will expand the number of states, organizations, and individuals able to act in consequential ways. Within states, political order will remain elusive and tensions high until societies and governments renegotiate their expectations of one another. Between states, the post-Cold War, unipolar moment has passed and the post-1945 rules based international order may be fading too. Some major powers and regional aggressors will seek to assert interests through force but will find results fleeting as they discover traditional, material forms of power less able to secure and sustain outcomes in a context of proliferating veto players.

https://www.dni.gov/index.php/newsroom/press-releases/224-press-releases-2017/1467-national-intelligence-council-releases-global-trends-report

This is one of the unclassified reports the NIC prepares for incoming and returning presidents.

The full report is available here:

https://www.dni.gov/index.php/global-trends/letter-nic-chairman