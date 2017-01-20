America Descends into Brutality

An author from Canada opines on American politics:

Such Obama-type voices as still exist are talking rapprochement, telling liberals that they must at least listen to the people who voted Trump. That's not going to happen. It's impossible to know how Trump and Congressional Republicans are going to govern, but what matters most to Trump nation is that the beat down continues. Do whatever you want, just give us more tweets about losers and haters and dishonest lying liars. Nominally, a presidential inauguration is a moment for the nation to come together and celebrate the peaceful handover of power to a democratically elected leader. Nowadays, that's just a fantasy gurgled by unctuous television anchors. More than 60 Congressional Democrats are boycotting the ceremony. Liberals will turn away from Trump's inaugural speech, holding onto the fact that Clinton harvested close to 3 million more votes than the new president, imagining a day four or eight years from now when someone like Senator Elizabeth Warren takes the oath, and payback can begin. And as long as there is still any comity out there to pulverize, the American descent into brutality will continue."