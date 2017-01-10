Newsvine

Kai

About Let us not talk falsely now, the hour is getting late. Articles: 77 Seeds: 1605 Comments: 13405 Since: Jun 2014

Putin and Hydraulic Fracturing

Current Status: Published (4)
By Kai
Tue Jan 10, 2017 9:09 AM
Discuss:

Interesting article from Bloomberg identifying the next target to discredit with this Russia hacking/influence/propaganda topic.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-01-10/putin-s-other-american-propaganda-effort-anti-fracking-news

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor