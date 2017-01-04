'She gonna get shot,' bystander says, but then watches police wait for woman in crisis to climb off cruiser

From CBC:

The video opens to show a woman clearly in distress, weaving in the middle of a crowded Toronto street and yelling as she pulls herself up on the hood of a police cruiser and starts kicking at its windshield.

Another cruiser pulls up to the intersection at Finch Avenue West at Milady Road with its lights flashing and the woman moves on to start beating at the new car with her feet. "She gonna get shot," said the person taking the video on Sunday from an upper-storey window.

But that's not what happens.