Tool to understand spread of fake news launched: New website advances effort to reduce harmful impact of news hoaxes in society

The Observatory on Social Media at Indiana University has launched a powerful new tool in the fight against fake news.

The tool, called Hoaxy (http://hoaxy.iuni.iu.edu/), visualizes how claims in the news -- and fact checks of those claims -- spread online through social networks. The tool is built upon earlier work at IU led by Filippo Menczer, a professor and director of the Center for Complex Networks and Systems Research in the IU School of Informatics and Computing.