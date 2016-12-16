Newsvine

Kai

About Let us not talk falsely now, the hour is getting late. Articles: 74 Seeds: 1602 Comments: 13173 Since: Jun 2014

Oldest water in the world found in Ontario by U of T scientists

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Kai View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCBC
Seeded on Fri Dec 16, 2016 4:44 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A team of University of Toronto geoscientists has made a discovery that could lead to a new understanding of ancient life on Earth and other planets: two billion-year-old water, believed to be the oldest H2O ever found, in a mine in Timmins, Ont.

"We thought, 'Wow,'" said Oliver Warr, a postdoctoral researcher and leader of the team.

"Everything about the water is brand new. We are seeing signals in all isotopes that we've identified so far that we've never seen anywhere else."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor