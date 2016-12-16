Oldest water in the world found in Ontario by U of T scientists

A team of University of Toronto geoscientists has made a discovery that could lead to a new understanding of ancient life on Earth and other planets: two billion-year-old water, believed to be the oldest H2O ever found, in a mine in Timmins, Ont.

"We thought, 'Wow,'" said Oliver Warr, a postdoctoral researcher and leader of the team.

"Everything about the water is brand new. We are seeing signals in all isotopes that we've identified so far that we've never seen anywhere else."