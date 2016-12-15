Newsvine

Obama vows action against Russia for hacks

Current Status: Published (4)
View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCNN
Seeded on Thu Dec 15, 2016 7:33 PM
Discuss:
President Barack Obama on Thursday vowed retaliatory action against Russia for its meddling in the US presidential election.

"I think there is no doubt that when any foreign government tries to impact the integrity of our elections that we need to take action and we will at a time and place of our own choosing," Obama told National Public Radio.
Describing potential countermeasures by the US, the President said "some of it may be explicit and publicized; some of it may not be."

