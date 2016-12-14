Newsvine

Here's the Public Evidence Russia Hacked the DNC - It's Not Enough

Wed Dec 14, 2016
THERE ARE SOME good reasons to believe Russians had something to do with the breaches into email accounts belonging to members of the Democratic party, which proved varyingly embarrassing or disruptive for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. But “good” doesn’t necessarily mean good enough to indict Russia’s head of state for sabotaging our democracy.

