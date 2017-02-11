Newsvine

Fleeing the United States

By Kai
Sat Feb 11, 2017 5:11 AM
CBC publishes the story of a Muslim man who crossed illegally into Canada by bike and foot, highlighting the spike in illegal immigration from the US to Canada.

Some may find that a peculiar scenario – refugee claimants fleeing a country with one of the highest standards of living in the world and one that likes to cast itself as a beacon of freedom. But concerns about the political climate and just how welcoming the U.S. will be to refugees under the Trump administration has prompted many to consider going north — even if it means illegally. And these dangerous hikes into Canada seem to be spiking, at least in some parts of the border.

 

http://newsinteractives.cbc.ca/longform/desperate-journey-refugee-crossing-canada-us

